Delores Veronica Filipiak

Delores V. Filipiak, 94, beloved mother passed away on June 24, 2023, at Essential Hospital, Moose Lake Minnesota. She was born on September 13, 1928, to Leander and Victoria (Jurek) Hattenberger, in Split Rock Township, Minnesota. She graduated from Moose Lake High School. She married Ambrose Filipiak on October 22, 1949, and they made their home in Split Rock Township, Kettle River, Minnesota. Delores worked for years at the Moose Lake Red Owl as well as the Holiday Store and Marketplace Foods, retiring when she was 82 years old. Over the years she was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Split Rock and then a member of the Holy Angel’s Catholic Church in Moose Lake, Minnesota. She was a member of the Ladies Guild at St Joseph’s Church and a member of the Star Club. She was a beautiful seamstress.

Delores was preceded in death by her loving husband Ambrose Filipiak, her parents, brothers Adrian Hattenberger, Vern Hattenberger and his wife Gloria, Leander Hattenberger and his wife Albena; brothers-in-law Florian Filipiak and his wife Lucy Filipiak Fabeck, Ed Filipiak and his wife Betty; and sons-in-law Richard Fadness and Duane K. Johnson.

Delores is survived by her loving children David (Karen) Filipiak, Monica Fadness, Annette Johnson, Robert (Cynthia) Filipiak and Kenneth (Kim) Filipiak; grandchildren Jessica and Miranda Fadness, Amber and Michael Shaw, Lindsey (Rob Bender) Filipiak, and Twila Filipiak; great-grandchildren Zoe and Vylet Bender; step-grandchildren Nichole (Juan) Reimer and Jeremy (Jaime) Wuori; step-great-grandchildren Jack Skelton, Jake Reimer, Mikko and Onni Wuori; sister and brother-in-law Stasia and Adrian Filipiak, brother Val Hattenberger, and sister-in-law Lois Hattenberger and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Moose Lake, Minnesota, on July 7, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m. and continuing until the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Luncheon following until the 2:00 p.m. inurnment at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Split Rock, Minnesota.