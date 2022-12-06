Delores V. Johnson

Delores ‘Dee’ Viola (Doup) Johnson, 93, was granted her wish to join her husband in heaven on the evening of December 2, 2022. She passed away peacefully of natural causes while being visited and comforted by family members at St. Luke’s Hospice in Duluth MN.

Dee was born in Duluth on September 19, 1929, to Roy and Gladys (Christensen) Doup. She was the oldest of two children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Gladys Doup, brother, Ralph Doup and sister-in-law, Betty Doup, her husband of 63 years, Lloyd O. Johnson, and her grandson, Lee Gonzales.

Dee showered her family with unconditional love and is survived by her eight children which include Debra (Bruce Bordson) Johnson, Brad (Carolyn) Johnson, Scott (Jill) Johnson, Rory (Sherri) Johnson, Keith Johnson, Colette Johnson, Brian (Kim Kaz) Johnson, Kyle (Stacy) Johnson and grandchildren Amanda (Mike), Thad (Missy), Brook (John), Autumn (Mark), Daniel (Angie), Tesa (Jayson), Dale (Kayla), JoLynn (Ron), Megan (David), Tarah Dee, Reid (Laura), Seth (Crissy), Zachary, Christian, Tanner (Allie), Owen, Gabriel and 13 great grandchildren.

The Johnson family would like to thank the management and staff at Scandia/Spirit Valley Assisted Living and the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospice for their loving care and attention to Dee and her family.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 9, at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3208 West 3rd Street, Duluth. Visitation will continue 9 until the 10 a.m. memorial service Saturday, December 10, at Hillside United Methodist Church, 1801 Piedmont Avenue, Duluth. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the church.