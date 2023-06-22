Delores M. “Donna” McMullin

Dolores M (Donna) McMullin, 88, of Duluth, MN passed away peacefully at her home June 17, 2023, with her family by her side.

Donna was born February 22, 1935, to Morris and Nevella Peterson. Donna was a longtime employee of Chris Jenson Nursing Home. She worked in the Physical Therapy Dept. After her retirement she enjoyed crocheting and taking walks with her friend, Peg and Peg’s dog, visiting with neighbors along the way. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Ann; and three sons, Glen, Steve and James; and son-in-law, Steve Sterling. Donna is survived by her daughter, Shelly Sterling and her son, Mike (Chris) Bergman.

She will be remembered as a mom, grandma, great-grandma, and recently great-great-grandma to twins.

The family would like to thank Essentia Hospice and friends Eva, Gail, and jean that her days were filled with love and care, and without them she would not have been able to return home where she felt the most comfort.

A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29th at Forest Hill Cemetery Chapel, 2516 Woodland Ave, Duluth, MN 55803, with a visitation starting at 1:00- p.m. -Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555