Delores Elaine Grecinger, 93, of Duluth Township passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St. Lukes Hospice on January 9, 2023. She was born January 14, 1929 to Kittle and Carrie Nordby in Walhalla, ND. After graduating from high school, she moved to Duluth, MN. She married Edwin Grecinger in 1979. She attended St. Luke’s Nursing School and was a nurse for Lakeshore Lutheran Nursing home for many years. After retiring, she found her passion as the ‘Pie Lady’ for Shorecrest Restaurant. She had many hobbies which included painting, quilting, knitting and crocheting, baking, and gardening. She was a very talented musician and could entertain everyone with her piano, singing and Omnichord skills. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edwin Grecinger (2001), 5 brothers and 4 sisters. She is lovingly survived by her children Diane (Michael) Cochran, Dean Hauge (Heather Baker), Jerry (Linda) Hauge, Cathe (Todd d.) O’Bey, Linda (Kevin) Eckholm, Nancy Cuypers, John (Brenda) Hauge, 26 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, niece and nephew Doris and Dave Johnson, special friends, Lynn and Holly, and many other friends and neighbors. Delores will be greatly missed by all who knew her and remembered fondly for her paintings, crafts and spunky sense of humor.

A celebration of her life will be held on January 26th. Visitation at 10:00 with service at 11:00 and Luncheon to follow at French River Lutheran Church, in Duluth, MN. Burial will be at Duluth Township Lake View Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to thank both Lakeview Hospital and St. Lukes Hospital Nursing staff for taking such great care of Delores during her last days.