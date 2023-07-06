Delores E Conrad

Delores Elaine Conrad was taken to be with the Lord on July 1, 2023. She was born on December 18, 1931 in Holt MN to Marvin and Bertha Sandberg.

Delores graduated from Newfolden high school in 1949 and moved to Alaska. In Alaska she worked in a bank and that is where she met her future husband Larry Conrad. They were married and moved to Duluth Mn where they raised two children Elizabeth and Michael.

Delores retired from Glass Block department store where she enjoyed working in the clothing department.

Delores enjoyed music, playing both the piano and organ. She played organ at church and was a member of the choir. Delores and Larry loved to travel and visited 50 states and all Canadian provinces. She even traveled to Israel complete with a camel ride!

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry, sister Sylvia Carlson, a niece and several cousins.

She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Howard) Jacobson Duluth, a son Michael (Suzanne) Conrad Fergus Falls, grandchildren Steven Conrad, Kimberly (Wyatt) Danielson, great grandchildren Kiana, Matthias, Isaiah and Sterling

The family would like to thank the staff of Edgewood Vista and CaringEdge Hospice for all the care, support and compassion they showed towards Delores during her time there.

A private graveside service will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Duluth on July 22 and In lieu of flowers the family is asking memorials be directed towards CaringEdge Hospice, 4195 Westberg Rd, Hermantown in remembrance of Delores.