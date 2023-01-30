Delila Mae Olson

Delila Mae (Rilling) Olson, 97, passed away on January 29, 2023.

She was born in Duluth, on December 30, 1925 to Fred and Emma Rilling.

Delila married Arthur Olson on October 30, 1949. She was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of Christ the King and more recently of Mount Olive Lutheran Church.

Delila resided in Duluth her entire life working in various positions to support the family. She enjoyed gardening and is fondly remembered for her great talent of cooking and baking of which she so generously shared from that pastime.

Delila was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, parents Fred and Emma Rilling; brothers Howard and Leroy Rilling, baby sister Deloris, and son Darrel Olson.

She is survived by children, Cindy (Jim) McLeod, Jayne Salo-Olson, Jim (Marlys) Olson, Mike (Ann) Olson, and Chuck Olson; her sister Carol Turcotte, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

VISITATION & SERVICE: 10:00 a.m., until the 11:00 a.m. service, Monday, February 6, 2023, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2012 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN 55812. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home 218-624-1059.