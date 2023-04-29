Debra Sue Stephenson

Debbie, age 69, beloved wife, mother; friend passed away peacefully with family by her side April 12th, 2023.

As a life long member of the Duluth community, Deb graduated from the last class of Old Central High. After working 30 years at the Duluth Clinic she retired; she worked various jobs thereafter. Nature, dogs, reading, cooking, coffee and The View were a few of her favorite things.

Preceded in death by parents and her brother Chuck. Lovingly remembered by husband of 37 years Tim Stephenson, daughter Amy (Ray) Cerney, family, and friends.

Celebration of Life: May 6th, 2023 visitation at 1pm and service at 2pm. First United Methodist Church (Copper Top).