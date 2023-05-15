Debra Peterson-DeRocher passed from this life May 11, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was 63 years young.

Deb loved life and was blessed to create and find joy wherever she was. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She always had time to listen and would give the most amazing gifts, remembering a need or interest you mentioned months ago. She was incredibly blessed in the kitchen and loved to create a wonderful meal and share it with those she loved. Her love was deep and abiding, carrying each of her kids through challenges with care and a focus to the wonder and blessing of each day of life. She was the first to call every spring to share the joy of the first robin, the budding of the leaves on the trees, and the tips of green daffodils and tulips poking through the ground.

Deb served at her church, playing flute for Sunday services and helping plan the annual Father Daughter Ball. She also worked at The College of Saint Scholastica, making the best pizzas and loving to get to know the students every year. She spent years caring for her mom and great aunts as they aged. Every spring, you could find Deb working in her beautiful gardens till after the sun went down. She loved creating life, and she never smiled more than when she was planting a tree or a planter garden with her grandkids.

Deb is preceded in death by her Father and Mother, William and Ruth Peterson, and her brother, Dennis Peterson. She is survived by children, Karl (Molly Dwyer) DeRocher, Rosa (Andrew) Cook, Will DeRocher, Tomie DeRocher, Pearl (Caleb) Cook and Grace (Sean) Fitzsimmons; grandchildren, Aoife, Vera, Fyrne, Posey, and Dawes Cook, Aubree and Abraham Cook; sister, Diane (Mike) Swanoski; aunts, Carol Ziemer and Arlene Ziemer; and numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family. The family requests you take a moment and enjoy a sunrise, plant something, or make something wonderful to share with someone you love in memory of her. Service will be held Sunday, May 21 at Christ Lutheran Church, 2415 Ensign St, Duluth, MN 55811 at 4:00 pm with a visitation starting at 3:00 pm. Private graveside service to follow at a later date. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home 218-624-1059.