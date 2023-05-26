Debra Kossett (Johnson), 64, of Duluth, passed away on May 12th, 2023. She was born on June 18th, 1958, and was a loving daughter to Kenneth (Ken) and Jeanette (Jean) Johnson. After graduating from Duluth Central High School in 1976, she furthered her education, eventually achieving her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Deb worked as a registered nurse for over 20 years at the formerly known, Miller Dwan Medical Center in Duluth. She truly enjoyed being a nurse, made many positive connections with former co-workers, and was a dedicated caregiver to her patients. Deb had a huge heart and loved her family and friends with everything she had. She enjoyed getting together for potlucks, holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions. Camping, gardening, canoeing, painting, listening to music, and admiring beautiful flowers and hummingbirds were some of the things that brought joy to her life. Her greatest joy of all was her only child, Alissa. Deb loved her daughter more than life itself. Although Alissa is deeply saddened by the loss of her mom, she finds peace knowing that Deb is now reunited with her sister, Cheryl, her Mom & Dad, and other loved ones who have passed on. She is survived by: daughter Alissa (Hunter Benson) Kossett, brother, Keith (Randy Sarvella) Johnson, sisters, Bonnie (Mike) Solem, Robin (Kevin) Murphy, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorial service will be held at Family of God Lutheran Church in Duluth, MN on Sunday, June 25th at 1pm.