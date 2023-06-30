Debra “Deb” Slatten, 63, of Midway Township, died suddenly Thursday, June 29, 2023 of a cardiac event. Deb was born on April 1, 1960 in Cloquet, MN to Theodore and Marjorie (Seboe) Hillman. She was thin, athletic, and seemingly in perfect health when something went catastrophically wrong. Deb’s law enforcement career started at the age of 15, with the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office as a clerk. Deb graduated from Wrenshall High School and earned her Law Enforcement degree from Bemidji State University. She worked for the Carlton County Sheriff’s Department for 10 years and retiring as Sergeant from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years of service. Deb was a pioneer. She was the first female on patrol in Duluth, the first female criminal investigator and the first female sergeant in Duluth. Deb married Richard Slatten on October 6, 1990 in Duluth and built their home in Midway Township. After retirement in 2014, she joined the St. Louis County Rescue Squad where she became the matriarch and specialized in Incident Command. Deb thought up “projects”--ideas about Squad improvements from little to big that she ran with and made reality. She was an accomplished seamstress, stained glass artist and sand carver. Deb made beautiful things and other things beautiful--and the Squad is a better place and the world more beautiful because of Deb. We are absolutely destroyed and heartbroken. We will honor Deb by gathering around Rick and each other, and then continuing our mission to find the missing, care for the injured, and respectfully recover the dead. We will miss Deb beyond any ability to express, and we welcome your prayers as we move forward. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mary and Gustav Seboe; her father, Ted and beloved dog, Kaizen. Deb is survived by her loving husband, Rick; her mother, Marge Hillman; brothers, Colin (Michelle) Hillman, Allen (Karin) Hillman and Brian (Angela) Hillman; a niece, Amanda “E-Girl” (Zack) Wyman; a nephew, Jake Hillman; great nephews, Evan, Aiden and Emmett; Rick’s extended family and numerous adopted sons and daughters in the Rescue Squad. Visitation 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Thursday from 10 am until the 11 am celebration of Deb’s life at the AAD Shrine Event Center. 5152 Miller Trunk Hwy in Hermantown. Burial at the Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery-Pike Lake. Memorials to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 16222, Duluth, MN 55816 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.