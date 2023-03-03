Debra Ann Abbett of Esko, MN passed away February 21st, 2023. Deb was born July 8th, 1959 in Duluth, MN to Robert & Virginia McDonald. Deb graduated from Denfeld High School in 1977. She was an outstanding seamstress and her final task was to create her angel wings and fly to heaven. Deb loved spending summers at her cabin on Lake Minnesuing, going to rummage sales, and taking walks with her special dog, Buddy. Her most treasured time was being called “Grama DebDen” by her grandchildren. Deb is preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Virginia; brother, Rick; and twin daughters Katie and Amanda. Deb is survived by her loving son, Eric (Melissa) Abbett; grandchildren Trent & Fiona; her significant other, Gregg Morris; brother Kenny (Barb) McDonald; sister, Barbara (Dwight) Langfeld; brother, David (Karen) McDonald; many other family members and special friends, Cheryl Poppenberg and Ellen Schilla.