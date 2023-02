Deborah L. Watkins

Born in Duluth to parents Charles and Lillian Salmonson. Deb is survived by her Husband of 43 years Robert, Son Christopher, Sister Sandy (Del Soiney) Salmonson, Brother Dennis (Zina) Salmonson and other family members. Preceded in death by her Parents, daughter Tracey and other family. Deb enjoyed teaching Chris to cook. She requested no service.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.