Dea Marie Hunter, 66, longtime area resident, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in her home in Duluth, MN. She was born in Frederic, WI on April 4, 1957, to William and Ethel (Klein) Hunter.

She graduated from Superior Senior High School in Superior, WI, in the class of 1975. She furthered her education by earning degrees in both drafting and sign language. After college, she began her career working as a Job Coach for Choice Unlimited in Duluth.

Dea was a very creative person who loved art. She enjoyed painting with watercolors, listening to her favorite music, and relaxing with a good book to read. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son Chris Shanda, Two Harbors, MN; daughter Beth Shanda, Duluth; sister Beverly (James) Learn, Superior; brother James (Jackie) Hunter, Superior; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; sister Janice Ackerson; and brother William Hunter.

A Celebration of Dea’s Life will be held from 12:00 - 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Moose Lodge, 66 E. 5th Street in Superior, WI.

The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Ave in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or sign the online guest book, visit their website at www.downs-lesage.com.