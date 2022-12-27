Dawn Marie White

Dawn Marie (Lohman) White, age 58, of Duluth, MN, peacefully passed away on December 22 at St. Luke’s Hospital Hospice following a five-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Dawn was born in Virginia, MN, on March 27, 1964, to Larry and Barbara (Dass) Lohman. She graduated from JFK High School in Babbitt, MN, in 1982 and continued on to Eveleth Vo-Tech, graduating with an associate degree. Dawn worked hard at multiple jobs until retiring in 2000 as the Human Resource Manager at the Virginia, MN, K-Mart.

Dawn married Steven Michael White in Biwabik, MN, in 1993, celebrating their 29th anniversary on December 18, 2022. When children Cooper and Ava joined the family, they were the loves of Dawn’s life. She supported and encouraged their development and activities, including Scouts, basketball, and robotics.

Dawn had many passions. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, cheering on the Minnesota Wild, cooking and baking, walleye fishing, birding, BWCA trips, and snowmobile and ATV adventures.

Dawn was preceded in death by niece Jessica (Lohman) Gurubel. She is survived by husband Steve; children Cooper and Ava White; parents Larry and Barb; siblings Lance (Julie) Lohman and LeaRae (Pat) Richards; and nieces and nephews Michael and Eric Lohman and Sydni and Deegan Richards.

The family offers thanks to the amazing doctors, nurses, and staff who work with St. Luke’s, especially the angels on 2 West for the comfort they gave to Dawn.

A private celebration of life will be held when the flowers are in full bloom. In lieu of flowers and cards, memorials in Dawn’s honor should go to the St. Luke’s Foundation or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements done by Affordable Cremation in Duluth, MN.