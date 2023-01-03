Dawn C. Maunu

Dawn Cher (Poehls) Maunu of Esko, Minnesota passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023, in Proctor, Minnesota at the age of 48. Dawn was born on March 23rd, 1974, in Mitchell, South Dakota. Adopted at the age of two with her siblings, she was the youngest of Art and Siri Poehls’ four children. Dawn graduated from Cloquet High School in 1992. A lifelong resident of Northern Minnesota, Dawn worked for many years at State Farm Insurance and RAM Mutual Insurance while earning her degree in Organizational Leadership and Psychology with honors from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. Dawn later attended Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College earning a certificate in Chemical Dependency Counseling and worked at The Haven in Cloquet.

Dawn married the love of her life, Eric Maunu, on June 12th, 1998. They lived in the home they built together in Esko and enjoyed their time skiing, hunting, and spending time at the cabin. Together they had one daughter, Hannah Pearl. For all that knew or met Dawn, they were greeted with her infectious smile and great laugh. She will be greatly missed.

Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Art Poehls and her sister, Tonya Poehls. She is survived by her husband, Eric; daughter, Hannah; mother, Siri; brother, Darold “DJ” Poehls; and sister, Cathy (Josh) Hall.

Visitation will be Friday, January 6, 2023, beginning at 12:00 noon until the 1:00 pm Celebration of Life Service at the Apostolic Church in Esko, Minnesota. To sign an online registry, please visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.