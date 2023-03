David W. Peterson, age 61, of Proctor, MN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Bay Shore Residence Health Center. He was preceded in death by his mother, Francis.

He will be greatly missed by his dad, Wayne, his son, Robert, two sisters, Susan and Dana, uncles and aunts, and several nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service serving northern Minnesota.