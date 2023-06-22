David Strom age 75 of Hermantown MN passed away April 26, 2023. He passed peacefully in his own home from natural causes. Survived by his daughters Aimee Strom and Erica (Nachtman) Strom. Grandchildren, Victoria & Grayson Hess, and Harold Nachtman. Brothers, Bill, Don, and Rick Strom. Predeceased by his sister Nancy Strom, and parents Roy & Agnes Strom. David graduated from Proctor High School. He received an Honorable Discharge from the US Army for his 2 years of service in Ft. Leonard Wood MO. David worked at Diamond Tool Industries in Duluth, MN for many years. Followed by a career as a Baker at Pike Lake Super Value and Super One Foods. He enjoyed living in the country with his cats and wildlife. One of his favorite activities was feeding bears and racoons on his property. He loved gardening, cooking, baking, fishing, hunting, and camping. The family will notify loved ones when a celebration of life is scheduled. Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/6c5b6649