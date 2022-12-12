David G. Lusian

David Gordon Lusian, age 45 passed away on September 1, 2022 at the Hospice House in Duluth. David was born on June 22, 1977 in Minneapolis to Gordon and Martha (Hartkopf) Lusian. He graduated from the Crosby-Ironton High School, class of 1995. He moved to Duluth in 1999 and later found a career in IT. He worked for many years at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth as a part of their IT support.

Preceding David in death are his grandparents Tony and Katherine Lusian and Weiland and Avis Hartkopf.

David is survived by his parents; his children, Jaxon and Josslyn Lusian; his sister Jennifer (Blake) Palmer and Danielle (Chris) Meier; nephews, Everett and Joe and nieces, Lauren and Ava; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Taconite Canteen in Ironton on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. If desired memorials are preferred to be given in David’s name to help his children for future educational needs. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.