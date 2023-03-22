David E Hamil

David “Sarge” Hamil, 63, of Duluth, MN, passed away on March 9, 2023, after a brief fight against cancer. He was born in Newport Beach, CA to Bonnie (White) and Edward Hamil. He served in the US Air Force 24 years, retiring as MSgt in 2005. His last duty was with AFTAC as Detachment Chief in Alice Springs Australia.

In 1984 he married Sharon Madsen with whom he had 3 children. Later he met Angela Veech Johnson whom he married in 2021 and gained 2 more sons.

After retiring he was a mail man, then became part owner of the DISC in Duluth MN. He was very active as a national volleyball referee and coached volleyball through Minnesota North Volleyball Club. He was not only coach but father/mentor to his girls. He was an avid softball player and also active in local dart leagues and win or lose he was a faithful Vikings fan.

Preceding him in death were his father and grandparents. Survivors include his wife, Angela; children Joshua of Two Harbors; Jeremiah and Sarah and mother Bonnie of Superior, WI; stepsons Logan and Ian Johnson of Duluth.

Services will be held at North Bay Community Church in Superior, WI on April 14, 2023: visitation at 2:00 p.m. with services at 3:00 p.m. A light meal will follow. Military honors and committal services will be in the spring at MN State Veterans Cemetery Duluth.

If desired, in lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.