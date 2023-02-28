David “Dave” Andrew Rathbun, 52, of Hermantown, MN, tragically passed away on February 24, 2023.

Dave was born on November 11, 1970 to Edwin David and Suzanne Matkin Rathbun in Liberal, KS.

Highly gifted, Dave’s talent for engineering was evident in childhood, as he repaired anything he could get his hands on. As a teenager, he fully restored a Volkswagen Karmann Ghia, he played the euphonium and earned his Eagle Scout. Dave graduated from Liberal High School in 1989. He went on to study Mechanical Engineering at Louisiana Tech University.

Dave had an illustrious 26 year career at Cirrus Aircraft as a test pilot and engineer. He played a crucial role in the early design and certification of the SR20. Following similar work on the SR22 and SR22T. He was instrumental in development and successful entry into the service of the SF50 Vision Jet. Dave was also part of the team that won the Robert J. Collier Trophy in 2017 for the SF50 Vision Jet.

Dave met his wife Lesley in a meeting at Cirrus in 2005. Dave and Lesley have two children, Andrew and William. Dave was a wonderful husband and father with a huge heart. We will miss his confidence, sharp mind, quick wit, and dry sense of humor.

Dave is survived by his wife Lesley (née Stewart), his two sons Andrew and William, his parents Edwin and Suzanne, his older brother Daniel (Wendy, Alex, Parker, Garrett) and his twin brother Douglas (Michelle).

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the boys college fund at 1415 N 46th St, Superior, WI 54880. Sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by by, Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St., Duluth, MN 55805, (218) 727-3555.