DAVID’S HOMECOMING 2/1/23

On February 1, 2023, David August Livingston passed gently into the warmth of his Savior Jesus Christ. This was a graceful transition into his final resting place. While he will be so missed by all who were fortunate to know him, we are so encouraged to know his struggles are over and he’s home.

David was born August 16, 1979 to parents Tom and Marlis Livingston. He joined brothers Matthew and Jonathan in a young family who were grounded in a lifestyle of faith and good cheer. David’s early years were influenced by a host of loving friends, family and mentors who shaped his life and worldview. From an early age David demonstrated an uncanny talent to understand and enjoy the depth of what really matters in life. He excelled in school immediately being placed in the SAGE Program for gifted students. Throughout his public education experience he grew in knowledge and stature among his peers. By 6th grade his classmates elected him to be “Principal for a Day’, an honor and role he relished and played to the hilt.

Youth sports, piano classes, walking his beloved dog Alex, fun and mischief in Chester Bowl, summer days at Pike Lake and growing-up along Lake Superior became touchstones in his development. Early on, drama and music became David’s true loves. By the time he graduated from Duluth East High School he had been leading man in a variety of productions, while also performing as a standout baritone in The Choralaires, who traveled to Europe his senior year on a Concert Tour. When David continued his education at Middlebury College, he relished playing a central role in running the college radio station and organizing concerts.

Music remained central throughout his young life. A self-taught “Musicologist”, he would dazzle friends and acquaintances with his encyclopedic knowledge of songwriters, recording history, bands, album art and live performances. He loved collecting music, always favoring the b-sides and deep cuts (perhaps no one else loved Brian Wilson’s music as deeply as David). He also became a film savant, whose list of favorite films would impress any film buff or friend. Many friends refer to David as their primary influence in the music they enjoyed or films they have watched and cherished.

David Loved his family. David took great pride in the heritage of Livingston’s Big Duluth Clothing Store, a multigenerational fixture and shopping destination in Downtown Duluth. At an early age he had a knack for dressing sharp. As an adult he was a bonafide haberdasher, working for years at Ed Barbo’s Columbia Clothing. Throughout his life he would show up for events, family gatherings and celebrations with a sartorial class and style his own.

David’s kind heart and gentle spirit impacted everyone he met. His ability to fill the room with his presence, his booming belly laughs and his crushing bear hugs, will be sorely missed by those who loved David. He was light-hearted, fun, gentle and humble. He was well aware of his “demons” and was grateful for all who tried to help his rehabilitation. He had an immense gratitude for everyone who cared and helped him through his struggles. He was on a journey of Christian Faith, and was very spiritual. His love for Jesus was manifested in his choice of readings and music. In recent years David was attracted to Catholicism and its values. Two of his last cinema outings were organizing a group of friends and Dad to see “Father Stu” and a documentary on the life of Mother Teresa. He also developed meaningful relationships with his Father’s circle of Christ followers. All who came to know David were deeply impacted.

David’s passion for life continued throughout his time here. Fishing trips to Flour Lake, dips in Lake Superior, saunaing with kindred spirits, long walks, his beloved MN Twins, family celebrations, and staying in touch with lifelong friends. Now he’s graduated and in Glory. We’ve lost a precious son, brother and friend, but now have a great advocate for those left behind in the Counsel of Heaven. We are heartened by the promise “Blessed are the pure in heart…for they will see God.” We’ll always love you David, and will miss you so very much. You’re finally home.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Marlis Livingston; paternal grandparents, Bob and Connie Livingston; maternal grandparents, Don and Margeret Johnson; uncles, Scott and Doug Livingston; aunt, Phyllis (Jeff) Paonk; and cousin, Jason Lee.

David is survived by his father and step-mom, Thomas and Deb Livingston; brothers, Matthew (Mary Lahti) Livingston and Jonathan (Yi) Livingston; precious nephew, August “Gus”; step-brother, Jared (Fiona) Philippi; step-sister, Jenna (Dan) Hautamaki; aunts, Sue (Tom) Lee and Fran (Andy) Thomas; and cousins and other family.

Visitation to be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 11th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral Service at 12:30 PM and Reception to follow.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com