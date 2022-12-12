Darryl “Shorty” Coons, or Coonsie as he was known to golf friends, died on November 27, 2022. A loving hero to his family, he had a quick wit, a mischievous smile, and was a giant at the driving range. His wife Betsy was the love of his life, meeting the suave and handsome Darryl at a parade in his native Minong. She was on a float; he was in the crowd, and they were married for 39 years before her death. His later years were blessed by his longtime partner Judith Gentile, who filled his days with laughter, food, wine, beautiful companionship and love. Darryl lived for his girls, sons-in-law, grandkids, and more recently, his great-granddaughter. He was loved beyond reason, and he was told so every day by all of his family. They gathered nearly every weekend at Bond Lake to be together. He loved his Tuesdays and Fridays with his buddies at Northland playing cribbage or backgammon.

His huge presence will always be treasured.

There will be a celebration of life this coming summer.