In Memory of Darlyn Harriet Sundstrom 02/06/1926-02/09/2023 She departed from us the morning of Feb. 9th at the Edgewood nursing facility at the age of 97. She will live on in the hearts of family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb 25th at Christ Lutheran Church 2415 Ensign St. Duluth Mn. 55811 Visitation 12:30-1:00. Service 1:00-2:00. Lunch after the service at the Church.