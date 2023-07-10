Darlene (Carlson) Lonke

Darlene Lonke 71 of Duluth passed away at Essentia Heath on June 14th 2023 after a brief illness. She was born in Duluth to Albert and Lillian Carlson and graduated from Denfeld High School in 1970.

She spent over 30 years working in the insurance industry and made many friends over the years, she truly just loved to help people.

She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandma, aunt, cousin and a friend to many including her girls from club that she has been friend with for more than 50 years.

She is truly going to be missed so much. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant son Bret, brother Roger Carlson, sister Carole (Ray) Barry and her ex husband and good friend Jerry.

She is survived by her Daughter Lisa Montminy, Son in Law Robert Montminy, grandchildren Mylee & Brock, sister Sharon (Pete) Boylan

Brother Warren (Wanda) Carlson and many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

We will be having a celebration of life Saturday July 29th from 12-4 at Grandview Grill and Bar.