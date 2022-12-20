Daniel Sam Kuismi, age 65 of Duluth, MN, died January 4th, 2022. Daniel was born to Annabelle and Sam Kuismi in Michigan. He was an accomplished baritone musician and earned a spot touring Europe with the America’s Youth in Concert Band. After graduating Gilbert High School, he received the Alworth Scholarship which enabled him to attend the University of Minnesota where he graduated with a major in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. He spent his entire professional career with Minnesota Power and Light.

He is survived by his brother Dale Kuismi, sister Carol (Frank) Karnowski, and sister Denise (Boyd) Johnson. His nieces Susann, Laurie, and Amanda; nephew Ben; grandnieces Amelia and Allyson and grandnephew Joey. He is preceded in death by his parents. We, Snowflakes?

At first glance they are nothing to us. The only proof of its existence; an imprint on my memory; a drop of mere water in its place. Like a beautiful painting where each color complements the others, the overall effect, the entire picture if you will, is still more pleasing to the eye than a single Snowflake by itself and in an instant, they are gone. ~ Dan Kuismi