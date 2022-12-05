Daniel Payne

March 1,1948-November 30, 2022 DANIEL ROBERT PAYNE, 74, passed away peacefully in his home in North Branch, MN. Dan lived in Silver Bay, MN for most of his life, graduating from Wm. Kelley High in 1966. He went on to work in the Power Plant at Reserve Mining Co., Cyprus and North Shore Mining until his retirement. Dan was an outdoor enthusiast which included his love of fishing with best buddy RayJ and hunting seasons with the guys at “the shack”.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia; daughters Cheryl (Jay) and Christine (Sean); grandchildren Christopher, Kyler, Vienna, Morganne (Nick), Annika and Sophia and great grandchild Connor, mother Lillian Payne and sister Linda (Harlan) McCorkell. Dan was preceded in death by his father Robert. A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date.