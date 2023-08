Daniel Joseph Moore

Daniel Joseph Moore 1951-2023. Dan made his transition on 8/20/23. Memorial at Peace Church in Duluth Wed. 9/6/23 at 3pm. Refreshments will be served.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.