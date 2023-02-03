Daniel Joel Lane, 55, of Duluth, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was born on February 18, 1967, to Beth and John Lane. Dan was raised in Duluth graduating from Duluth East High School in 1985 and the University of St. Thomas in 1995. He married Christa Gulland on June 30, 2007. Dan worked in the Pharmaceutical Industry for over 20 years, most recently in Long Term Care, an area he was very passionate about.

Dan’s happy place was boating on the sparkling waters of Lake Superior, exploring it shore to shore with the Apostle Islands holding a special place in his heart. He enjoyed mountain biking, downhill skiing, pickleball, daily walks along the Amity with Tucker and playing cribbage. He loved to spend time on the snowmobile trails and his trips to Idaho with great friends were often the highlight of his winters. Dan was an eternal optimist; positive thinking was second nature to him. He valued time spent with family and friends, always having time to make a mocha, or a malt, to enjoy over conversation. Dan was the most supportive, loving husband and partner in parenting, truly Christa’s life treasure. Lucy B and Silvie Marie were his greatest joy, they made his heart sing and his devotion to them was unending.

Dan was preceded in death by his mother Beth.

Dan is survived by his wife Christa, his children Lucy and Silvie, father John (Suzi) Lane, siblings Bridget (Clyde) Rogers, Chris (Sue) Lane, Johnny (Kayleigh Dittes) Lane, Maggie (Cody) Lane LeMay, nieces and nephews Mara (Andrew Rich) Rogers, Tori (Bryn Davis) Rogers, Kate (Brad Ohmann) Rogers, Nick (Samantha) Lane, Marc (Julia Johnson) Lane, Grace Lane, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and his furry family Tucker, Charlie, and Phoebe.

Visitation will be held in St. John’s Catholic Church, 4230 St. John’s Ave Duluth, from 5-7 PM on Friday, February 10, 2023. Visitation continues Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 10AM until the 11AM Mass of Christian Burial at the church. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.