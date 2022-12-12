The fiery flame known as one Daniel James Bubalo was finally quenched in the early morning hours of December 1, 2022 under hospice care in Dallas, TX.

He was born to Robert (Butch) Bubalo and Lorraine (Picconatto) Bubalo at St. Luke’s Hospital on November 23, 1954 in Duluth, MN.

He graduated from Morgan Park High School in 1973 where he excelled in baseball and basketball, earned membership into the National Honor Society, and was an all-around hellraiser. He attended Carleton College where he continued to excel as a pitcher for the Knights baseball team. Along the way he was invited to try out for both the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles. Although he was never signed to a contract, he always talked joyfully about both experiences. By 1977 he had enough credits to earn his BA degree in English “with an emphasis on neo classic English literature” as he liked to point out. He was also a writer for the student newspaper, The Carletonian, where he developed a writing style that was entertaining and engaging yet scathing and outspoken, which would continue to delight friends and colleagues for years to come.

His work career was equal parts varied, successful, and tumultuous. He was always a salesman at heart. He applied his skills successfully with such notable firms as General Mills, Kidder Peabody, and Drexel Burnham Lambert, among many others. Along the way he even found the time to own a successful bar, lecture at Texas Christian University, and scout high school and junior college basketball games looking for D-I talent. The fact is Dan loved to work, and he continued to do so at Extreme Comfort Air Conditioning & Heating, a place he felt tremendous camaraderie, until the week before he left us.

He was a wonderful storyteller who valued friendships and the good times that followed. He remained a true and avid sports fan to the end, especially all things golf, football, baseball, and basketball. And the women. He loved women, and they loved him.

But the pride and joy of his life was his daughter Lara and his two grandchildren, Declan and Alice. There was nothing that made him happier than his role as their “Papa”. Dan lived in Texas for the past 19 years, which allowed him to spend considerable time with Lara and the little ones, watching their ball games and dance recitals and attending their school activities. He enjoyed every minute of it.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents Butch and Lorraine.

He is survived by his daughter Lara Bubalo Manor, son-in-law Doug Manor, and grandchildren Declan and Alice Manor of Dallas, TX; former wife Paula Hart of Dallas, TX; brother Gary (Kathy) of Duluth, MN; sisters Nancy (Alex) Darbut of Edina, MN and Cindy (Bob) Sundby of Duluth, MN; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and friends from all across the country who will miss his smile, laughter, wit, and stories. He will be in their hearts forever.

A private service was held in Dallas to memorialize the extinguishment of Dan’s mortal flame. Celebrations of life will be hosted in the spring and summer of 2023 in Dallas and Duluth, respectively.

In honor of Dan, raise a glass of red wine, smoke ‘em if you got ‘em, or better yet please consider making a donation to one of the following organizations that Dan supported throughout his life:

Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Carleton College Athletic Initiative/Baseball, or the Gary New Duluth Development Alliance.