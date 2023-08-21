Daniel J. Zobel

Daniel Joseph Zobel, 59, of Duluth, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday August 18, 2023. He was born in Chicago, IL on June 17, 1964, to Thomas and Judith Zobel. Dan loved the sights and food of Chicago and spent the summers of his youth at a family cottage on Magician Lake, MI. He was a talented water skier and wind surfer, and would even surf the big waves of Lake Superior.

He graduated from UW-Eau Claire where he met his beloved wife of 38 years, Julie. Together they raised four children. Dan was an involved father and loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. He shared his love of The Beatles with his children. He had a big personality with an infectious enthusiasm and zest for life. Dan was an innovative and skilled cook, and feeding his family and friends brought him immense joy.

Dan worked over thirty years as an insurance agent at Otis-Magie. His genuine compassion for people fostered lifelong clients and he referred to himself as ‘Dan Dan the Insurance Man.’ He was a member of the Duluth Preservation Alliance and won an award for the restoration of his historic home which he called his biggest antique. Dan loved basketball, classic cars, travel, antiquing, history, and architecture. He felt a deep connection to the air-conditioned city on the lake, Duluth, Minnesota.

Dan Zobel was a one of a kind husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend. More than anything in life, Dan loved his family. He is deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his in-laws David and Faith Rutford. He is survived by his wife Julie, children Alison (Nic) Fischer, Emily (Oliver) Neumann, Jessica Zobel, and Nicholas Zobel, grandchildren Elliott, Annie, Mira, Silvia, and Henry, parents Thomas and Judith Zobel, siblings Thomas (Joann) Zobel and Kathryn (Curt) Tidey, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday August 26, 2023, from 10AM with an 11AM service at Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Alcoholics Anonymous.