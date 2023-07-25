Daniel Arnold Hudyma, 74, of Duluth MN, passed away peacefully in his home on July 21, 2023 in Duluth, MN.

Dan was born in Duluth, MN to John and Margaret Hudyma on August 6, 1948.

He grew up on a mink ranch in Beaver Bay. He went to high school in Silver Bay, MN and graduated in 1966. When Dan turned 19, he was drafted into the Army and served for 2 years as an Army Medic in Germany.

Dan married his high school sweetheart, Connie Johnson, on September 28, 1968. They had 3 children, Bradley, Christy, and Darcey. Dan and Connie were true helpmates to each other in their faith in the Lord through their 54 years of marriage.

Dan worked as a butcher and meat processor. After 20 years in that profession, Dan was asked to become the Union Representative for the Local 1189. He worked tirelessly in that position for 40 years, passionate about helping others.

At the age of 19, Dan made his choice to give his life to the Lord. He loved the many privileges that were opened up to him as he walked with the Lord. Some of these include weekly times of fellowship, the 40 years of Union Meeting that were held in their home, and helping to prepare meat for the annual church conventions that he loved to attend.

Dan courageously battled cancer since his diagnosis in 2021. In April of 2023, Dan made the choice to stop further treatment. In his last days of life he had great peace and thankfulness that were a result of a life of serving God. This had given him a desire to go home to his Lord.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Hudyma; and sister Janise Schmitt.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Connie; children, Bradley (Rochelle) Hudyma, Christy Hudyma, and Darcey (Sara) Hudyma; and grandchildren, Savady, Augden, Natalie, Sasha, Olivia, and Juan.

A special thank you to the Cancer Infusion Center Nurses and the Hospice Care Team for all of their care and kindness during Danny’s illness.

Visitation to be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 29th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 PM. Military Honors and burial will be held at 10:00 AM at the MN State Veterans Cemetery in Saginaw on Monday, July 31st.

