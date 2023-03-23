May 2, 1990 - March 13, 2023

It is with incredible sadness that we share the loss of Dallas Steven Randall. After 32 years on this Earth, his soul has made the journey to what we know is a far better place.

Dallas entered this world on May 2, 1990, and his BIG face greeted us with that signature smile. It wasn’t long before we would all realize that Dallas had a gift. In an instant, he could change the energy in any room with his effortless charm. Dallas loved many things but highest on that list were his children, his younger brother, Dayton and his grandparents, Bonnie and Lewis. Fishing, Vikings, fantasy football and rock hounding were the simple joys in his life.

Dallas graduated from Duluth Central High School. Playing on Central’s varsity football team was something Dallas took very seriously. He held various jobs throughout his life but truly shined when he took a position with FedEx working with his stepfather, Andy. It was here Dallas could do what he does best…. talk to people. Of course his customers loved him. He knew them all personally and it was clear, in some way, he made their day a bit brighter.

Although we cannot mention them all, losing Dallas has left many in this world with broken hearts. He is survived by his children, Cali, Blake, Austin, Averi, Paisley, and Kinsley; mother and stepfather, Amy and Andy McClure; brother, Dayton Randall; father, Dwayne Williams; grandparents, Lewis and Bonnie Williams; step brothers and sisters, Breanna Hoff (Andy McClure) and Brecklin and Jaylen Williams (Dwayne Williams); and very special aunt/2nd Mom, Cathy Markham; and many many uncles and cousins.

We find great comfort in knowing that although we can no longer touch him again in this world, there is no doubt his smile will one day greet us all, fishing pole in hand, in a better place. Sending you peace and more love than you can ever know on your journey Dallas Steven...

A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1108 E 8th St, Duluth, MN with a Visitation beginning at 10am. Interment at Oneota Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will continue on Monday at 3:30pm at Skyline Social, 4894 Miller Trunk Hwy. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.