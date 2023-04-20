Dale Keith Johnson, 88, of Superior, WI died on April 16, 2023 at home with his wife and family members at his side. He was born on July 3, 1934 to Edward and Cora (Johnson) Johnson in the Town of Parkland, Douglas County. He attended Washington School in South Range and graduated from Superior Central High School in the class of 1952.

Dale worked for the American Bridge Division of US Steel from 1953-1955. He then served his country from 1955-1958 with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, including time spent in Korea. He was the part owner of Four Star Construction Inc. from 1960-2000, a business he started with his father and brothers.

On June 14, 1958, he was united in marriage to Lucy A. (Aronson) Johnson at the former Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. They raised their three boys together in the Town of Superior and were about to celebrate their 65th anniversary.

Dale was active in the community. He coached Little League baseball and grade school basketball for the former Nemadji School and Four Corners School for 8 years. He was an active member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church from 1964-present, serving on church council, as council president for two terms, and as head usher for 20 years. He served as Town of Superior Supervisor and was a member of the Douglas County Board of Adjustment for over 14 years. In addition, Dale served on the Superior School District Board of Education from 1984-1988.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert, Edward, and Richard, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

He is survived by his wife Lucy, sons Ross (Amy) Johnson of Kalispell, MT, Craig (Lori) Johnson of Saginaw, MN, and Paul (Rachel) Johnson of Proctor, MN, 9 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, 1 great grandson, brother Donald Johnson of Superior, WI, sister Gloria Seyler of Leesburg, IN, sister-in-law Marge Johnson of Superior, WI, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Services will be held Saturday, May 13 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Superior. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the service begins at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church Maintenance Fund.

Affordable Cremation and Burial is aiding the family.