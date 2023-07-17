Dale Edward Stebner passed away July 13, 2023. He was born January 2, 1946 to Gordon and Viola Stebner. Dale loved the outdoors and had a passion for gardening, hunting, fishing, cooking on the barbecue.

He had a kind heart and a special love for animals. He doted on his girls, his daughter and nieces. His biggest love was that of his wife.

He is succeeded in death by his parents and brother Gordon. His is survived by his wife, Myrn Stebner. his children, Richard Srdich and Jodi Olson, grandchildren Kendal Olson, JD Douglas, Wyatt Wilson and Brennan Olson, nieces Dawn Stebner-Asplund and Brenda Davis.

A private family service will be held. Online condolences can be made at Neptunesociety.com