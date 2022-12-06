Dale A. Erickson passed away on November 26, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, due to congestive heart failure. He was 91. His last moments were spent surrounded by family at his bedside.

Dale was known by many names throughout his life. His parents, George and Winifred (Green) Erickson, called him “Alfie” when he was born in Duluth on January 7, 1931. He was the youngest of three boys. He graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1950.

Dale was referred to as Sergeant Erickson when he served in the United States Marine Corps. In August of 1950, Dale was 19 years old and marched with the other men of the B Company Marines through downtown Duluth as they began their journey to Korea for active duty. Dale was wounded and received a Purple Heart for his service and bravery. He was honorably discharged in December 1951. His life was significantly impacted by the trauma he experienced while serving and he wrote a memoir called “Killer Eyes” describing his time at war. Dale was the chairman of the B Company marines reunion group and organized monthly meetings, annual reunions, and holiday parties until his death.

Dale was employed by the Duluth Police Department as a patrol officer, dispatcher, and detective and was called “Fox” by his fellow officers. Through a federal program offered to current police officers, he was able to attend UWS and UMD where he obtained an associate degree in criminology.

Dale married the love of his life, Shirley Jean (Stenberg) Erickson, on May 5, 1956, and got the new name of “Dad in 1958. Together, they raised two daughters. In 1987 he became “Papa Dale,” which he was lovingly called by his two granddaughters. This nickname caught on with many who knew him later in life. He was recently caught off guard after completing a transaction at the bank drive-through when the unknown teller ended the interaction with, “Have a nice day, Papa Dale!”

Dale enjoyed spending his summers at the family cabin in Cotton, where he pontooned, rode four-wheelers, and hosted annual family picnics and special events. He also provided daily doggy daycare to his grand-dog, a white Pomeranian named Rambo.

An active member of the community, Dale was involved in many civic organizations including: The Ionic Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, VFW, the AAD Shrine, Duluth Purple Hearts, and was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church.

Dale is survived by his daughters, Debora Zauhar and Margaret Erickson; granddaughters, Christina (Dylan) Zauhar Anderson and Nicole Zauhar; great-granddaughter Elina Shirley Anderson; his granddaughters’ father, Jeff Zauhar; sister-in-law Barbara Erickson; and several nephews, nieces, extended family members, and friends. He is preceded in death by Shirley, his wife of 60 years, his parents; brothers William and Donald (Carleen) Erickson; and great-grandson Isak Anderson.

Dale was a true gentleman and leaves a legacy of love, faithfulness, and generosity.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, starting with the 10:00 a.m. visitation into the 11:00 a.m. service, with lunch to follow at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 4 Elizabeth Avenue, Esko, MN 55733. Arrangements by Affordable Cremation and Burial, Duluth.

Memorials are preferred and will be donated to the Duluth Chapter of Disabled American Veterans.