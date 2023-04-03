Dale A Davidson

Dale passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, March 26 at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Born April 3, 1951 to parents David (Harry) and Virginia (Toots) Davidson.

Dale joined the U.S. Navy after high school and served his country during the Vietnam war earning a bronze star for his tour.

Dale was a welder by trade and worked for Reach-All. He then worked at Essentia Health until retirement, then starting again at REM Arrowhead until October, 2022.

Dale married Diane Mahai On June 26, 1982 and had a daughter Elizabeth (Beth Ann).

Dale enjoyed playing guitar and every other instrument and was quite the entertainer.

Preceded in death by his parents and daughter Beth. Survived by his wife Diane of 40 years. sisters Sherry Kangas and Lyn (Mickie) Davey, granddaughter Jayden Cloutier, nephews, nieces and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Social gathering of family and friends at Rice Lake City Hall 4107 West Beyer Rd. On Friday, April 7 1-4.