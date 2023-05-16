Cynthia Abrahamson

Cynthia “Cindy” Abrahamson, age 75, of Duluth, MN, passed away peacefully with family at her side on 5/11/2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN after battling cancer for 2.5 years. Cindy was born in Duluth, MN on 8/24/1947. She married Gary Abrahamson on 8/24/1968 and together they raised two sons, Eric and Shawn. Cindy’s love for her family and kindness towards others was known by all. She loved knitting, reading, listening to frogs, blowing bubbles, looking for sea glass, and eating sweet treats. She was well known in the area for her beautiful floral designs as a florist for dozens of years. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Adeline (Zech) Schueller. She is survived by her sister Marlene (Schueller) Forseth, twin sister Nancy (Schueller) Radloff, husband Gary Abrahamson, sons Eric (Heather) and Shawn (Carrie), and grandchildren Gustaf, Megan, Nicholas, and Alyssa. A celebration of life will be held May 31st, 2023 at First Memorial Funeral Chapel in Duluth. Visitation 2pm, service at 3pm.