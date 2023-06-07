Curtis William “CW” Johnson, 80, of Superior, passed away on April 12, 2023 in his home. He was born on March 15, 1943 to William “Bill” and Lillian Johnson.

CW was a baker for Johnson’s Bakery for over 50 years. He enjoyed going to all types of sporting events, collecting coins and stamps, and watching old western movies.

CW was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; and son, Joe Simpson.

CW is survived by his children, John (Nicole) Johnson, Genevieve Ogilvie, Chad Johnson and Craig (Mechelle) Johnson; grandchildren, Danny, Noah, Kora, Christina, Bevie, Bobby, Robbyn, Micah and Hope; and great-grandchildren, Nova and Beau; Sharon Torrison and Scott (Barb) Johnson.

Celebration of Life Gathering to be held from 1:00 - 4:00 PM on Friday, July 7th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com