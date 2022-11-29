Craig Engen

Craig James Engen, 47 of Duluth, died with his family by his side on Monday, November 28, 2022, in the Solvay Hospice House.

Survivors include his mother, Nancy (Don) Omundson; his brother, Scott (Lorie) Engen.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the 1:00 pm funeral service on Friday, December 9, 2022, in Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior. Military honors by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Combined Honor Guard. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Cemetery, Duluth.