Corrine Rose (Windus) Howard passed away peacefully in her sleep in Eau Claire, WI on August 19, 2023, dreaming her way to heaven. Corrine was born in Duluth, MN on March 22, 1935, to Rose (Meyer) and Harry Windus, the first of three children. She attended St. James Grade School and high school at St. Scholastica, eventually graduating college from there cum laude with a Bachelor of Science (Teaching) degree in 1957. On March 2, 1957, she married James Peter Howard from Duluth. The newlyweds settled in Duluth and a year later had their first daughter Barbara Jean, followed by Roberta Helen and Loretta Rose (twins), Catherine Anne, Christopher John, and Nicholas Peter. Shortly after Nick was born, the family moved to Eau Claire, WI. She and Jim fell in love with the city and lived there for the rest of their lives. A Mass of Christian Burial for Corrine will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire with Father James R. Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services in Eau Claire.