June 14, 1932 - July 2, 2023

BARNUM, Minn. - Cornelia Ballou, 91, Barnum, Minn., died Sunday, July 2, in New Perspective.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Atkins-Northland Funeral Home in Cloquet, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8, at St. Mary & Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sawyer, Minn. A luncheon will follow. Family interment will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Barnum.

Arrangements by Atkins-Northland Funeral Home.