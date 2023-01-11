Corinne Blomquist

Corrine Evelyn Blomquist, “Granny”, 93, surrounded by love, slipped quietly away Friday, January 6 while at St. Luke’s hospice. She was born to Ed and Evelyn Laiti on March 19, 1929, grew up outside of Duluth, attended Clover Valley HS, graduating in 1947. She married Herbert Blomquist in 1949. She was an expert seamstress and cook until macular degeneration took her eyesight. She loved cooking for her family and playing card games with them. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Herb, daughter Joanne, siblings Betty, Bill, Joyce, Peter, and David. She is survived by daughters Barb (Bob) Jackson, Betty (Rob) Hendrickson; grandchildren Kris (Greg) Strom, Cheryl Roman, Bobbi (Leif) Heskin, Becky Schinigoi (Eric Randa), Rachel (Brent) Stoen, and Eric (Jenny) Roman; great grandchildren Kaela (Josiah) Stano, Alex (Jori) Heskin, Dane Strom, Sam Heskin (Jada Johnson), Reed Strom, Lisi Strom, Gianna Schinigoi, Levi Strom, Tucker Stoen, Milania Schinigoi and Landen Roman; great great grandchildren Svea and Riley Stano and Rowan Heskin. Also survived by brother Philip Laiti, special niece Ronda Edblom, special friend Cathy Jensen, Rocco Schinigoi and many nieces and nephews.

Join us for a gathering of friends and family on Saturday, January 21 with lunch at noon and sharing at 1:00 at Barb and Bob’s house, 2179 Lismore Road.

Memorials will be given to Covenant Park Bible Camp.