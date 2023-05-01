Constance “Connie” May, 89, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2023 in Duluth, Minnesota with her family and beloved cat, Sophie by her side. Connie was born in Portage, Wisconsin, the only child of Clarence and Johanna VanderHoek.

Connie grew up in Portage where her mother and father worked at the Portage Hosiery Company. Once old enough, Connie joined them. She remembered working alongside adults and it was here she first learned women too can swear! More than work, Connie enjoyed school, so after graduation she headed to Madison, WI to study nursing. After college graduation, Connie stayed in Madison beginning her nursing career and soon met a visiting doctor from Germany, Horst May. Things moved quickly. A year later, Connie married Dr. May. Together they worked as nurse and doctor throughout the Midwest and even a short time in Germany before settling in Rock Island, IL in 1960. They started their family with Steffie, Erica and Tom. With a full house, Connie stepped away from nursing to raise her family.

In 1969, the Mays moved to Duluth, MN. They had vacationed in Duluth many times visiting friends and spending time by Lake Superior. As the kids grew older, Connie returned to nursing. She especially enjoyed her work as a home health care nurse and time at the Miller Dwan burn and mental health units. Connie moved around Duluth before finally landing at Lakeshore with her perfect Lake Superior view. At Lakeshore, Connie met new friends who shared her passion for shopping at bazaars, rummage sales and unique shops around Duluth. Of course, Connie was always gifting to others.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; and Horst May. She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Kevin) Preckel, Erica Rustad and Tom (Bonnie) May; grandchildren, Hunter and Keanna; and great-grandchild, Erin.

The family is grateful for the care Connie and her cat Sophie received at Keystone Bluffs Assisted Living and especially thankful for the compassionate support of the entire Ecumen Hospice team.

Please join the family for an Open-house Visitation 11 -1 PM on Friday, May 5th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown, MN.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com