Colleen “Coke” Sellon, 74, of Gateway Tower in Duluth, died Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Heritage Haven. She was born in Hibbing, MN on December 2, 1948 to Rev Henry and Geraldine (Nickeson) Sellon. Coke was a secretary for Goodwill and Brown & Bigelow Publishing Company for many years. Crafting and music were very important in her life. She owned Sellon Hobbies in Duluth and in her younger years, she sang in choirs and many weddings and funerals. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Paul H. Sellon Sr. Coke is survived by a sister, Jacquelyn Deal of Oregon; many nieces and nephews; and her four-legged companion, Cheyenne. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Alliance Community Church. 2621 West Arrowhead Road. Pastor Bob Hepokoski officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Refreshments will be served following the service. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral home.