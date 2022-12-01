Colin “Butch” Anderson

Colin Lyle “Butch” Anderson of Duluth, MN died on October 3rd, 2022 at the age of 60 years old. Butch was born in Duluth, MN on August 15, 1962 the son of Douglas & Rhoda Anderson.

Butch had been employed at London Road Car Wash for over 20 years. In “2017” Butch was awarded Disability for a Tics disorder which made it impossible to work. The last few years of Butchie’s life he suffered & struggled just to get through many long days & sleepless nights. Butch loved to listen to music & enjoyed collecting anything that pertained to Harley-Davidson. Butch was a loving & caring person with a giving heart that loved life & never gave up.

Butch is preceded in death by his parents. Butch will be greatly missed by his family 3 sisters Linda (Tom Bowers), Sandy (Dahl), Shelley (Earl Sullivan) & several nieces & nephews and cousins.

A private family service was held in Earl Cemetery in Trego, WI on October 29th, 2022