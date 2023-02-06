Clyde J. Nelson, formerly from Duluth, MN, born March 6, 1934, passed peacefully at his home in Apple Valley, MN on February 2, 2023. Clyde was born in Duluth, graduated from Denfeld High School and the University of MN, Duluth. He retired from Erie Mining Company, Hoyt Lakes after 30 years as an accountant and started a new career in commercial real estate and business investment. Clyde lived a life full of adventure which included travel, music, business ventures and love of family. He was known by many as a man with great optimism. Clyde is survived by his wife of 67 years, Cathy, children Steven (Lori), Claudia (Rick), Kristen and Kathy (Cameron); his grandchildren Christopher, Maren, Hannah, Jonathan, Carly and great-grandchildren Braden, Caylee, Emerly and Thomas as well as several nieces and nephews. Service will be held at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Rosemount MN on February 11, 2023, at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to Minnesota Hospice Foundation 17645 Juniper Path, Suite 155 Lakeville, MN 55044.