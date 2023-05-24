Clifford Edwin Crosby Jr.

Clifford E. Crosby went to be with his Lord on May 20, 2023. He believed it was faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace that enabled him to enter heaven.

Cliff died at Edgewood Vista of natural causes at the age of 95. He was born in Chicago, IL on June 25, 1927 and grew up in Youngstown, Ohio in a family of six children. He served in the Navy at the end of WWII. He worked for the US Forest Service as a career and was a Senior Real Estate Appraiser after that. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and all things outdoors.

He is survived by his wife and love of more than 72 years, Nancy, brother Jack Crosby, Sister Carole Jenney, sons Jeff (Lisa), Dan (Tina), daughter Sue (Dave) Kohlbry, and grandchildren Adam, Elisabeth, Jacob, James, John, Kelly, and Sam. He is also survived by wonderful friends, and many nieces and nephews. Appreciation is given to staff at Edgewood Vista and Hospice for his care.

A memorial service will be on June 3, 2023 at 1 pm at the Edgewood Vista Chapel for family, friends, staff, and residents who may want to attend. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation would be appreciated.