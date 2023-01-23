Claudia M. Johnson, 86, of Duluth, passed away on Sunday January 22, 2023 at the BeeHive Homes Assisted Living. She was born in Duluth on November 17, 1936, to Mitchell and Irene Swor. Claudia graduated from Duluth Central High School. She married Norman Johnson on December 22, 1956. Claudia was a very active and dedicated member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. She sang in the Opera Chorus, was a Girl Scout Leader, was very crafty and a great seamstress. Claudia was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Claudia’s family wished to extend a special thank you to the staff at BeeHive and Gentiva Hospice for the kind and compassionate care they provided.

Claudia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Norman, brothers Michael, Timothy, and Daniel.

Claudia is survived by her daughters Elizabeth (Michael) Manners, Rebecca (Bruce) Anderson, and Laurie (Jim) Whitlinger, grandchildren Zachery, Lucas, Lindsey, Chris, Maria, Natalie, and Jamie, 9 great-grandchildren, sisters Evonne Geer, Marianne Calixte, and Bonnie Walters, brother David Swor, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday January 26, 2023 from 10AM until the 11AM Memorial Service in the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. 1325 N. 45th Ave. East, Duluth, MN 55804. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN.