Claudia J. Johnson, age 76, of Duluth, MN passed away on November 20, 2022, at Elysian Senior Homes surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 25, 1945, to Robert and Virginia Anderson in Duluth, MN.

She married Danny Johnson on August 20, 1966, in Duluth and celebrated forty-six years of marriage until Dan succumbed to ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2012.

Claudia is survived by her children Scott (Lori) Johnson, Debra (Tyler) Walsh, Danise (Tom) Hanson; mother-in-law, Emily Flewell; sister Kathy Gould; and brother Duayne (Barb) Anderson; sister-in-law Jean Anderson; grandchildren, Gavin and Hannah Johnson, Keegan Walsh, Samantha Hanson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Dan, brother Larry, sister Roberta (Bobbie), and grandson, Gibson.

The funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 5454 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, MN on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. A light lunch will be served following the service. We would like to thank the staff at Elysian Senior Homes of Duluth and Kindred Hospice for the great care Claudia received.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Claudia’s name to Never Surrender Inc., 4894 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, MN 55811 (checks written out to Never Surrender Inc.), or online donations can be made to this link: http://www.neversurrenderinc.org