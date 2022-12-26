Clarence P. Pickus, age 85, of Alborn, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his home. He was born November 30, 1937, in Jordan, MN. Clarence worked at Wood Conversion, (now USG) for over 40 years.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; Ted and Meta Swenson; brothers Richard and Jim Pickus; and one nephew, Scott Nelson. He is survived by his wife, Marlene; brothers, Ronald (Bobbie) Swenson and Dale (Sharon) Swenson; sisters, Mary Sundquist, Betty Freeman, and Barbara (Mike) Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Clarence will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet.